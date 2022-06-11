'Courts Must Prevent Misuse of Law': Justice Govind Mathur on Gyanvapi Suit

When asked about Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud's oral observation that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 does not create a bar on proceedings to assess the religious character of a particular place of worship, Justice Mathur said, "The observation made by Justice Chandrachud has not been taken into consideration in the right perspective."

"As a matter of fact every law is required to be applied in the given set of facts. If there would have been a dispute with regard to nature of a living temple or mosque that, as per existing rituals and existing mode of worship, whether this is a temple or mosque of x sect or y sect (it would have been permissible)."

He further explained,

"Just like there was a dispute of the Rishabhdeo temple in which the question was looking at the mode of worship – whether it was a Jain temple or a temple of the Adivasis. The court arrived at a decision that looking at all the rituals followed, it was a Jain temple. That was an absolutely different issue."

"Here as far as Gyanvapi is concerned, it is a matter in which the claim is that presently it is a mosque but centuries back it was a temple. This is not permissible under the act of 1991," Justice Mathur pointed out.