'How Did They Die?' Lack of Testing Aggravates Agra's COVID Crisis

Locals in Agra's Bamrauli Katara said that a lack of healthcare facilities in their village has left them helpless in the face of the COVID crisis. "There is a health centre in our village but it's mostly closed. Doctors rarely show up," says Mohan Pal Singh. "Recently, a vaccination drive was conducted at the centre. However, only 10-15 people were vaccinated and they never showed up after that," he added.

Mohan's brother Mahesh Pal Singh concurs. He told us that in the absence of proper facilities in the village, their family had to go to Batesar, which is 70 Km from Agra to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Lochan Singh's nephew Rohit also feels that had there been a proper functional health centre in the village, his uncle could have been saved.

However, according to village Sarpanch Uday Singh Rana, the authorities after being pressured by the media, sprung into action by facilitating frequent visits of health officials and getting the health centre that had remained defunct for six years, reopened.