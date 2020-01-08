Cops Vandalised Our Library, We Opened One On Road: Jamia Students

Scenes of a bloodied and tear-gassed library continue to haunt the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia University, yet they have pledged to “read for revolution.”

“Delhi Police vandalised our library, so we opened one on the streets. They cannot stop us from reading,” students say.

The two main libraries of the university remain shut days after the Delhi Police stormed the campus and lathi-charged students on the night of 15 December 2019, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

But the students have now set up a makeshift library outside Gate 10 of the university to mark their protest and prepare for their upcoming examinations.