Coimbatore Student Suicide: Chats, Audio Reveal 6 Months of Sexual Harassment

The suicide of a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has prompted the state to focus on the rise in cases of sexual harassment in schools.

The 17-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself at her home in Coimbatore's RS Puram on 11 November, when her parents were away.

A 31-year-old physics teacher Mithun Chakravarthy, who had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, was arrested on Saturday. He was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9L and section 20 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the student’s death and promised stringent action against the culprits. He said the act of “some human beasts" has taken away a life. “Schools should ensure sexual assaults do not happen. We will arrest the culprits and bring them before the law…will ensure the safety of women," he said in a tweet.