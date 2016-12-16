This Christmas, Get High on Warm, Spiced Mulled Wine
Want to get high in style this holiday season? Why don’t you try something traditional yet guaranteed to make you tipsy? Mulled wine is a beverage made of red wine and has its origin in Europe. The concoction is quite simple to make.
Go on, savour the festive spirit with the perfect mulled wine.
Ingredients for Mulled Wine:
- Red Wine (350ml)
- Honey or Sugar (2 Tablespoons)
- Cinnamon (1 Stick)
- Cloves (4 to 5 Pieces)
- Star Anise
- Vanilla Pod
- Orange
- Rum (30ml)
How to make Mulled Wine
- Pour 350ml of red wine into a pan. Use a dry wine that’s fruity and easy drinking.
- Add 2 tablespoons of honey.
- Add 1 stick of cinnamon, 4-5 cloves, half a vanilla pod and some star anise.
- Peel an orange and twist the zest as you drop it in.
- Squeeze in some orange juice for a citrusy taste.
- Simmer the on a flame for a good 10-15 minutes without letting it boil.
- Add 40 ml Rum just before you take it off the flame.
- Ladle into a cup.
- Garnish with cinnamon, anise and an orange wedge.
