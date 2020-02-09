‘Hinduism is a Religion, Don’t Politicise it:’ Rapper Nigavithran

Chennai-based rapper Nigavithran is furious about the “indifferent attitude of the government” and wants to express solidarity with all the students protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The 25-year-old has penned a strong protest song, ‘Excuse me Modi,’ which is being widely appreciated on Instagram.

He has been participating in protests happening in Chennai regularly and is using art to voice his concerns. “Protesting is our right. And police should not handle the public so harshly,” he told The Quint.