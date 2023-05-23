Like Lions and Tigers, Cheetah Footprint Will Grow in India Over Time: Expert

“To start damning something, that two cheetahs have died, therefore, it’s not going to work, or because they are African cheetahs, therefore, it’s not going to work, I don’t subscribe to that,” Divyabhanusinh told The Quint when asked about the recent deaths of African cheetahs at the Kuno National Park.

Daksha, a female cheetah who was brought to India from South Africa, died on 9 May. She was the third – of the 20 cheetahs that have been translocated from Africa – to die in the last three months. Two other cheetahs – Sasha and Uday – had died in March and April, respectively.

Most recently, a female cub, who was among the four born to a cheetah named Jwala in March 2023, died on Tuesday, 23 May.

To this, the author said that this was not the first time that cheetahs have been translocated to India. He told The Quint that from 1918, or between 1918 – that's after the First World War and around say 1948-49, Indian princes imported 200 cheetahs from Africa for the sole purpose of taming them and hunting blackbucks with them.