'A Director Abused Me When I Asked Him Why My Lines Were Cut': Neena Gupta

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 27 September. The show, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, and Lara Dutta, is based on Agatha Christie's crime mystery novel.

The Quint caught up with Vishal and Neena and spoke to them about their show, the changing face of the industry, how OTT has revolutionised content, breaking stereotypes, and more.