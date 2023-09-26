ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'A Director Abused Me When I Asked Him Why My Lines Were Cut': Neena Gupta

'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley' is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 27 September.

Tanisha Bagchi
Published
Videos
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 27 September. The show, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, and Lara Dutta, is based on Agatha Christie's crime mystery novel.

The Quint caught up with Vishal and Neena and spoke to them about their show, the changing face of the industry, how OTT has revolutionised content, breaking stereotypes, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about what has changed in the industry for actors over the years, Neena shared, "What has changed for me today is that I can ask questions. I can say, 'Oh, I didn't like this; let's do something better'. I can say that. But then it is not them; it is me who has the courage to ask today."

"Back in the day, we could not question the logic in the script or argue with the director. But today, the directors are so good. They have no ego problem,"
Neena added.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty

Also Read

Charlie Chopra Trailer: Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Detective in New Murder Mystery Show

Charlie Chopra Trailer: Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Detective in New Murder Mystery Show

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from videos

Topics:  Vishal Bhardwaj   Neena Gupta 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×