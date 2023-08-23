Chandrayaan-3 Landing | What Is Onboard India's Third Lunar Mission?

ADVERTISEMENT
Chandrayaan-3 will attempt soft landing around 6.04 pm on 23 August, ISRO said.

Vishnu Gopinath
Published
Videos
Video Producers: Vishnu Gopinath and Puneet Bhatia

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Senior Editor: Shohini Bose

As Chandrayaan-3 approaches the Moon for soft landing on Wednesday, 23 August, we looked closer at what's inside India's third lunar mission, and what it hopes to accomplish in its time on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 will attempt soft landing at around 6.04 pm on 23 August, ISRO said.

Before we tell you what's onboard Chandrayaan-3, let's briefly go over its objectives.

  • To demonstrate safe, soft landing on lunar surface

  • To demonstrate rover exploration on the Moon

  • To conduct scientific experiments on the Moon

To help achieve this goal Chandrayaan-3 has seven science payloads across and inside its Lander module, Rover Module, and Propulsion Module.

The payload includes:

  • RAMBHA (Radio anatomy of Moon bound hypersensitive ionosphere and atmosphere)

Measures near-surface plasma density and changes to surface plasma over time.

  • CHASTE (Chandra’s surface thermophysical experiment)

Measures thermal properties of the Moon’s surface.

For the rest of the story, watch the video!

You can also follow our live updates on Chandrayaan-3 landing here.

Topics:  ISRO   Chandrayaan-3 

