Cab Mein Charcha: Who Will Cabbies Vote For in Delhi Elections?

Delhi is gripped by election fever — social media campaigns on full swing, rallies everyday and war of words between ministers across parties. Assembly elections in the capital look like a gritty and desperate fight between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. Especially due to the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests in the capital, with at least 18 indefinite sit-ins.
In this edition of ‘Cab Mein Charcha,’ RJ Stutee asks the cabbies who they’ll vote for and what are the issues they feel are important in this election.
CM Kejriwal In Delhi, PM Modi in India
Most cabbies appreciated the work done by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); talking about electricity, water, education, and transport.
However, some cab drivers complained that not everyone needs freebies and it’s not a symbol of a healthy culture. Others were quick to defend AAP’s policies saying, that it’s our tax money which is being spent on the public for good.
While everybody agrees that Arvind Kejriwal is the best CM, nationally, they’re still rooting for PM Modi. Except for one or two, mostly cab drivers said that they were satisfied with Narendra Modi as the PM of India.
Modi ji is doing everything for the country. All the actions he takes are for the country. Everyone benefits from it — be it Delhi or Uttar Pradesh. Everyone benefits from the big actions he takes. If you see work, then it’s Kejriwal and if it’s about the country, then it’s Modi ji.Ravish, Cab Driver
Anti-CAA Protests Impact?
According to the cabbies, it’s a clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. But with the protest and roadblocks, and the CM and his party not taking a clear stand (except for some of his ministers) on the issue, BJP might have found an issue to shift the focus of voters.
For the past two days or so, such things have happened, it seems that Kejriwal’s popularity has decreased. Because he couldn’t speak about NRC and Jamia. The issue made by BJP is, this. This is what they are talking about. Electricity bill, water issues, in the past two days, these things have slipped from the minds of the people.Hanuman, Cab Driver
Cabbies spoke about Manoj Tiwari, Congress lost leadership and issues such as security and ministers misleading the janta. Watch the video for more.
