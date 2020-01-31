Cab Mein Charcha: Who Will Cabbies Vote For in Delhi Elections?

Camera: Umar Shah & Zijah Sherwani

Delhi is gripped by election fever — social media campaigns on full swing, rallies everyday and war of words between ministers across parties. Assembly elections in the capital look like a gritty and desperate fight between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. Especially due to the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests in the capital, with at least 18 indefinite sit-ins.

In this edition of ‘Cab Mein Charcha,’ RJ Stutee asks the cabbies who they’ll vote for and what are the issues they feel are important in this election.