Cab Mein Charcha: Is It Fair To Exclude Muslims From CAA?

All the drivers we spoke to, agreed that the law discriminates on the basis of religion but having said that, the years of conditioning and the perception of a ‘Muslim’ was still very evident.

Most cabbies spoke about the ‘fear’ that Muslims might outnumber the Hindus of the country soon, hence, all migrants should not be given citizenship.

Another cab driver, Rajendra Mishra complained how India is already so populated and people don’t have jobs, so no one from other countries should be allowed, except for Hindus because he saw on TV how they are being persecuted in Pakistan.

When we asked his opinion on the Muslims facing atrocities in Pakistan, he simply replied, “It’s their country, rest Modi Ji must have thought it through”. There were others who were also of the same opinion.