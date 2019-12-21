Cab Mein Charcha: Is It Fair To Exclude Muslims From CAA?
While the whole nation is caught up in the tiff of CAA and NRC, we asked the cabbies what do they know about the new citizenship law?
Stutee Ghosh drove with the cabbies of Delhi between the protests and the internet shutdown chaos in the city to listen to their side of the situation. As expected, most didn’t understand the reason behind the protests. From a cabbie’s point of view, it’s only about not getting stuck and saving the car from getting smashed in a riot.
All the drivers we spoke to, agreed that the law discriminates on the basis of religion but having said that, the years of conditioning and the perception of a ‘Muslim’ was still very evident.
Most cabbies spoke about the ‘fear’ that Muslims might outnumber the Hindus of the country soon, hence, all migrants should not be given citizenship.
Another cab driver, Rajendra Mishra complained how India is already so populated and people don’t have jobs, so no one from other countries should be allowed, except for Hindus because he saw on TV how they are being persecuted in Pakistan.
When we asked his opinion on the Muslims facing atrocities in Pakistan, he simply replied, “It’s their country, rest Modi Ji must have thought it through”. There were others who were also of the same opinion.
While some replied with a clear ‘No’ to joining protests if their Muslim friends called them, only one Muslim cabbie we spoke to, was very confident that his friends will always support him even if the government doesn’t.
