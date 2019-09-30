Cab Mein Charcha: How Relevant is Gandhi & Gandhigiri Today?

(This story was first published on 30 September 2019 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. While commemorate the day, on 2 October, it is relevant to wonder how much Indians remember about the Father of the Nation. Has Gandhigiri become mere tokenism today? Do we only know Gandhi as the man who fought for the freedom of our country or do we also remember his principles and the causes he fought for?

With these questions and some more, RJ Stutee hit the streets of Delhi to speak with our cab wale bhaiyyas and asked them the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings in India today.

Watch the video to find out what went down.