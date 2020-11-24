Breaking Views: Don’t Depend Entirely on a COVID Vaccine

By when can we expect to get a COVID vaccine in India? And till we do, what are the guidelines that you must continue to follow?

Don't depend entirely on a COVID vaccine; stay safe because negligence can be fatal, points out The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia.

Third phase of the Oxford COVID vaccine trial has been successful.

India has so far ordered 50 crore doses of this vaccine. This means that 25 crore people can be expected to get it.