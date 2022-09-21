'Alia Bhatt Does Not Play the Antagonist in 'Brahmastra 2'': Ayan Mukerji
Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt open up about the fan theories circulating on the internet
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji spoke to The Quint about the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia Bhatt spoke about the buzz that has surrounded the film from the get-go, while Ayan opened up about his hope that the next film would help him achieve even more success.
Ayan opened up about the reaction the film received and how it was difficult for him to anticipate it.
It was a new kind of film we were making. Brahmastra was a large-scale mainstream experiment because it wasn't following the tradition of a film that had been made before. My expectations for myself and my team were to work our hardest and create this film for what it is.Ayan Mukerji, Director
Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about how he felt on the release date of the film.
When you have faith in something, it's not the result driven. The faith is so strong in what Brahmastra is and what it is trying to be that I don't know if I had any expectations. I don't think I had any expectations, I think it was beyond expectations.Ranbir Kapoor, Actor
Ranbir and Ayan also spoke about how they have survived through the process of making the film and its release. Ranbir jokingly stated during the interview, "We don't hate each other."
In the end, the trio also spoke about the fan theories circulating on the internet and what more is to come in the next part.
