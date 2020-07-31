These Healthcare Heroes of Assam Come on a Boat Clinic

The Centre for Northeast Studies and Policy Research launched the first boat clinic in Dibrugarh district of Assam in 2006. The National Rural Health Mission or NHRM funds the Boat Clinic program. Most boats have 15 team members including the district program officer, two medical officers, two nurses, a lab technician and a pharmacist. The boat clinic I am travelling in provides healthcare to more than 18,000 people in 30 ‘char’ villages.

The island we are travelling to is called Panchuchar. It’s almost an hour-and-a-half away from Morigaon. When we reach the bank, there are already few young mothers and pregnant women anxiously waiting for the boat. It’s time for their monthly health checkup and vaccinations for their children. For almost five years, free vaccinations are provided to children who are monitored by the boat clinic.