'Bigg Boss 15' Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Equation With Karan Kundrra

Throughout his journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal made waves, be it for his contentious relationship with some contestants or his overall game. Pratik, who has a large fan base ‘Pratik fam’, made it to the top 2 and emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15.

When asked if he deserved the win more than BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik told The Quint, “I’m not going to say I deserve it more, I’m going to say I deserved it and that’s why I was there. I don’t believe in defeating someone to win, I believe in winning by myself. The feeling of hugging that trophy has been etched in my heart, and I think I have that trophy within me.”

Pratik also has a message for his fans, “I would just say that it’s okay that Tejasswi got the trophy, her parents prayed for it and her fans supported her. You guys, the Pratik fam, also supported me so much…everyone has told me that I deserved it and I am the ‘janta ka winner’.”

Pratik Sehajpal had a complicated relationship with Karan Kundrra who was earlier his mentor on the reality show Love School. Pratik also opened up about how things are between the duo after the show, what he misses most about the Bigg Boss house, and the first thing he did after he left the sets.

Watch the video for more.