'They Didn't Have Guns': Kin of 3 Hmar Men Call Assam Police's Encounter 'Fake'

"Joshua's child is distressed... He keeps asking, 'Where is my father?' We don't know whether to tell him his father is dead or alive," said Lalchunghnung, brother of 35-year-old Joshua Hmar, one of the three men killed in Assam's Cachar district last month.

On 17 July, Joshua Hmar, along with Lallungawi Hmar and Lalbiekkung Hmar, were killed in an alleged encounter on the border of conflict-hit Manipur. Assam Police had claimed that the three Hmar youth were 'militants' who accompanied them to a 'special operation' against other militants, during which they died in the crossfire. However, their families deny them being 'militants', adding that the police's claims 'don't add up'.