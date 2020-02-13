Why Did Assam NRC Data ‘Disappear’ from the NRC Website?

The saga of endless controversies surrounding the Assam NRC continues. And now, the Assam NRC data has disappeared from the cloud, which means it cannot be viewed online.

This is the complete NRC database, with names of people in Assam who have made it to the final NRC and people who haven’t.

Ideally, one should be able to check one’s NRC status by visiting the official website –nrcassam.nic.in. All that’s needed is the 21-digit application or ARN number.

At the time this report was filed, the data was not accessible to the reporter, who used his own ARN number.