Popular Indian Artistes Pay Tribute to the ‘Shehanshah-E-Ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan

Mehdi Hassan , the Ghazal maestro, had a voice that could soothe restless souls and touch the deepest, darkest corners of the heart. I, for one, am a huge fan of Mehdi Sahab’s ghazals and have often found solace in his voice. ‘Ranjish hi sahi’ and ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ being one of my favorites.

Popularly known as 'Shehanshah-e-Ghazal' or the 'king of ghazals ', his beautiful baritone voice, even after all these years, remains unmatched. Needless to say, his ghazals have stayed with generations of people and have even inspired many great singers.