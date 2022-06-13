Popular Indian Artistes Pay Tribute to the ‘Shehanshah-E-Ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan
Remembering Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary through his most popular ghazals.
, the Ghazal maestro, had a voice that could soothe restless souls and touch the deepest, darkest corners of the heart. I, for one, am a huge fan of Mehdi Sahab’s ghazals and have often found solace in his voice. ‘Ranjish hi sahi’ and ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ being one of my favorites.
Popularly known as 'Shehanshah-e-Ghazal' or the 'king of ', his beautiful baritone voice, even after all these years, remains unmatched. Needless to say, his ghazals have stayed with generations of people and have even inspired many great singers.
On his 10th death anniversary, here are a few renditions of one of his most popular and loved ghazals by Indian artists:
His Life and Work
Born on 18th July, 1934, in Luna, Rajputana Agency (now Rajasthan), Mehdi Hassan and his family moved to Pakistan during the Partition. He became a ghazal and playback singer in the Lollywood industry and has been credited for popularising ghazals across the globe.
Mehdi Hassan belonged to a family of traditional singers and used to perform in front of an audience from a very young age.The family however encountered huge financial losses because of the Partition, and he had to start working as a mechanic to support the family. Even while he was working, he would find time to practice. Eventually, he got an opportunity at a radio station and started earning recognition as a ghazal singer. He would often base his ghazals on ragas which earned him popularity and an unmatched legacy.
He rose to fame after singing ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’, a ghazal written by the popular poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. After its success, Mehdi Hassan never looked back. He went on to win many awards and recognitions for his contribution to music and was also one of the highest paid ghazal singers.
An Immortal Legacy
They say, ‘Change is the only constant’, yet some things remain the same, just like the love and admiration for the vocalist and his music. Granted that over time, the music in the subcontinent has changed immensely and the popularity of ghazals has tanked, but the fact remains that the emotional depth in Mehdi sahab’s ghazals is unparalleled.
If you haven’t delved into the pleasure of listening to ghazals or if you still associate ghazals to be ‘outdated’ or ‘boring’, I would recommend that you stop whatever you’re doing and listen to these beautiful renditions right now. Trust me, you will not regret it!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
Producer: Jhalak Jain
