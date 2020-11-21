‘Does India Not Need Us?’: Eminent Artistes Asked to Vacate Homes

Twenty-one eminent artistes, including Padma Vibhushan Birju Maharaj and Guru Jayarama Rao, who were handed eviction notices on 9 October, have called the decision taken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ‘saddening’ and ‘humiliating’.

These artistes, most of whom are senior citizens, have stayed at their government-allotted accommodations in New Delhi for over four decades. They will now have to vacate the houses by 31 December, 2020. Allotments are made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Culture by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the Directorate of Estates, for a period of three years. With no permanent housing, artistes are uncertain about their next steps in a prevailing pandemic.