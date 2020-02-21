“They Killed My Song ‘Ishwar Allah’ by Remixing It” Says AR Rahman

Rahman: What happened was... I’ll tell you what happened. ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ happened, Oscar happened, Grammy happened, all the stuff. And then I was in LA and then I just relived my life. You know, my life was always in the studio, playing things and composing. So there I was just... I had a car, I was driving, I was meeting co-Academy members, I was going for all these big luncheons and with Spielberg and, you know, JJ Abrams. So everything felt so easy. I’m having access to Hollywood. I am having access to all the studios and you know, all the knowledge and nobody’s going to judge me. So I took this thing and said, okay, let me learn this stuff. I met a friend and so he said, ‘Yeah, my friend teaches at UCLA, he’s going to come to you.’ And so I took classes from there and then all this idea of developing stories which are musical-oriented. Music, you know, ideation usually for me comes from the director who gives this what the scene is, and then the lyric writer and then we jam. So far, 25 years it’s been happening like that. And then suddenly now if I conceive a scene – actually the kind of happened when Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2001 asked me, ‘AR do you have any story?’ I was like why is he asking me for a story? I’m just a composer. And then I discovered that he wrote stories and he did musicals and he was successful. And then I took a while. 10 years later, I started thinking of stories and of course, this is the first one. And after this, probably 22 other stories are all waiting to see what the result is.