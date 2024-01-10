‘I Am Feeling Validated as an Actor After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently appeared in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has been receiving widespread acclaim for her role in the film.
The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about her childhood days, her journey in the industry, the challenges she faced as an actor, and more.
Speaking about how she "learnt a lot" from Shah Rukh Khan in the industry, Ananya added, "It's just his kindness and his overall warmth and the way he makes any person in the room feel so special and seen all the time."
The actor also spoke about the challenges she faces as a public figure in the age of social media and added:
"It really depends on the person on how they deal with the beast in that way of fame and popularity. It's a tricky one. I think I've gotten better with filtering things. I wouldn't say completely developing a thick sick because even I don't even want to be so guarded that I'm not even able to listen to what people have to say. But if anyone comments about my family, I do get really protective about them."
