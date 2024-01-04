12 Relatable Moments From Ananya, Siddhant & Adarsh's Film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Social media is an integral part (like it or not) of our lives and we spend an unnatural amount of time on it.
Director Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav explores the digital age we are living in. This coming-of-age story of three friends attempts (and succeeds) in showing us the role social media plays in our lives and how it influences us.
So here are 12 relatable moments from the film that hit close to home.
1. Are 'Candids' Really 'Candids'?
2.When Imaad Truly Dissected The Influencer Culture
3. When Social Media Isn't Real... At All
4. Watching Ahana's Ex Gaslight Her Almost Felt Like a Flashback
5. WHY Are We Tracking Other People's Lives??
6. You've Already Stopped Reading, Haven't You?
7. Who Hasn't Drunk Dialled An Ex? Delulu is The Only Solulu!
8. Neil Spoke On Behalf Of All Of Us While Explaining Consent
9. There's a Reason 'Doom-Scrolling' is a Thing... So Disconnected In a Connected World
10. A True Insight Into How Absurd Trolling Can Be
11. When Ahana Soft-Launches A 'Date' Just For Her Ex's Attention... Reality on Reel
12. When Imaad Showed Us How Thin The Line Between Jokes and Grief Can be
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)