My Father Killed My Husband Only Because He Was Dalit: Amrutha

Seven people, including Amrutha’s father, are in police custody. According to police, Maruthi Rao hatched the plot to eliminate Pranay with the help of Asgar Ali, Bari and Abdul Karim. Maruthi Rao's brother, T Shravan, and driver, S Shiva, are the other accused.

The police chief said the conspiracy was hatched in July. The deal was struck for Rs 1 crore though Asgar, and Bari had demanded Rs 2.5 crore. Maruthi Rao had paid Rs 15 lakh advance.

After questioning Maruthi Rao and others, police identified the killer as Subhash Sharma, a native of Bihar, whom Bari had met in Rajahmundry Central Jail.