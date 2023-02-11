'Misspelling Someone's Name Can Start A Trolling Campaign': Amit Tuli
It's the 21st century and the craze around celebrities and movie stars are on an all-time high - especially with the rising paparazzi culture in Bollywood. But behind the glamour and the glory, there is tireless work to build and maintain these faces of glitz.
The Quint's Swati Chopra talks to Radhika Nihalani, Jaya Saha and Amit Tuli as they take us through their journey in the industry.
From crisis management to image-building, these celebrity managers and publicists share insights on their careers, on helping celebrities grow, guiding them in navigating personal and professional challenges and more.
On being asked to explain on what representing a celebrity entails, Jaya Saha responds by "broadly putting it into three different buckets".
One, of course, is revenue. Because when you sign an actor, you're basically telling them, "Hey, give me the responsibility of your career". Secondly, at the end of the day - every actor is a brand. Third, the media landscape is changing so much. The way people consume content is changing. You have to evolve to figure out what are your new business avenues.JAYA SAHA
Radhika Nihalani chimes in, joking, "It's very sad that I've been in this business now, for so long; and and everyone including my mother is like, "But what do you actually do?" Basically I keep up the public image".
She further adds, "What's the reputation that you're trying to build? And how do you keep building that while you keep evolving?"
Amit Tuli shares his perspective on the pandemic's impact on their profession. He explained, "What COVID brought was a very sudden, very rapid change. And digital (media) became that one very important aspect that everybody converged to".
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
