Akshara Haasan on How Women In 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu’ Crew Helped Her
Akshara Haasan’s 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Akshara Haasan, Kamal Haasan and Sarika's younger daughter, stars as a timid teenager torn between her own personal desires and society's expectations, in her latest Tamil flick Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu The film gained recognition at various prestigious international film festivals including HBO's South Asian International Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada.
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Akshara talks about playing a character she has no personal connection with. ”I have no similarity with my role in the film. So, I had to take my time to understand that kind of mindset because the character has no connection to me," Akshara says.
Akshara adds that a crew that was 90 percent women helped her understand her role better since her interactions with them introduced her to new perspectives.
Speaking about how she uses her experience as an assistant director to perform better as an actor, Akshara says, ”I think half my battle was won because I know the technical requirements to be an actor. I could reach 100% of my potential because of that understanding."
Talking about coming from a family of well-known actors and professionals like Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Sarika, Mani Ratnam and Suhasini, Akshara says, “We were able to discover our own identity. I come from a family where there are so many kinds of personalities under one roof."
She added, "I can always pick up the phone and ask all of them, 'Listen, this is my roadblock'. They will give me the right advice according to the kind of person I am."
Written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (AMNP) stars Akshara Haasan in the lead and released on Amazon Prime on 25 March.
The film deals with the stereotypes that come attached with the society's idea of a 'good girl'. The movie also explores the importance of encouraging a sex-positive culture.
Watch the video to catch the exclusive conversation Akshara Haasan.
