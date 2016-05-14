What Is Bitcoin & Can You Legally Trade It in India?

This story has been updated after the Supreme Court quashed an RBI circular banning banks and financial institutions from dealing with cryptocurrency trading in India.

You can buy a Maruti Swift with 1 Bitcoin. Just one Bitcoin! That’s because the value of a single Bitcoin is around Rs 6,68,000 as of March 2020. Of course, the value has fluctuated wildly, touching more than Rs 15,00,000 in the end of 2017.

The skyrocketing value, along with the digital nature and the anonymity of the stakeholders, has made Bitcoins the preferred medium of payment for the folks behind ransomware in 2017 that made 102 countries ‘WannaCry’.