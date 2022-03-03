Uttar Pradesh Polls Phase 6: Voting Begins, 57 Seats in 10 Districts at Stake
Catch all the live updates on the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls here.
Polling for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday, 3 March, spanning 10 districts and 57 seats.
The polling in this phase will cover the Purvanchal belt in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make his state elections debut in this phase. He is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban seat.
The districts that will cast their votes on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Ballia
The UP Assembly elections are about 70 percent done, with five phases already done and voters in 292 out of 403 constituencies having voted already
By most accounts, the election has been far closer contest between the parties than the 2017 Assembly elections or the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all of which were dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
UP Minister Upendra Tiwari Casts Vote in Ballia
UP minister Upendra Tiwari, contesting from Phephna Assembly seat, cast his vote at a polling station in Ballia.
I am confident that the BJP will win, he told ANI.
UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla Casts His Vote
Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, cast his vote in the 6th phase of Assembly polls.
Shukla told ANI, "I appeal to the public to cast their vote. There is a BJP and Yogi Adityanath wave in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats."
‘Will Win Over 80% Seats’: Yogi Adityanath After Casting His Vote
After casting his vote, Yogi Adityanath told ANI, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi's leadership BJP will make a record and will win large number of seats. We will win over 80 percent seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP."
PM Modi Asks People To Cast Their Vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Your one vote, the power of democracy!
