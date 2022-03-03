Uttar Pradesh Polls Phase 6: Voting Begins, 57 Seats in 10 Districts at Stake

Polling for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday, 3 March, spanning 10 districts and 57 seats.

The polling in this phase will cover the Purvanchal belt in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make his state elections debut in this phase. He is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban seat.