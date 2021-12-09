Previous Govt Spent Money on Kabristan, We’re Spending on Teerths: CM Adityanath

While addressing a public event in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP's) Mathura on Wednesday, 8 December, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reused the ‘kabristan’ remark to attack the previous UP governments and alleged that they used to spend money on building the boundaries of kabristans (graveyards), while his government has been spending money on developing teerths (Hindu pilgrim centres).

Adityanath announced projects worth Rs 201 crore on Wednesday, and reiterated that “Now, rituals are being organised on a grand scale and the saints are given respect. The Kumbh is a great example of reliving a 5,000-year-old tradition.”