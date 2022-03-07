UP Exit Polls Live: As Voting Nears Close, Projections To Pour in Soon
Catch the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections here.
With the polling for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections ending on Monday, 7 March, results for exit polls conducted by various agencies are slated to start pouring in soon.
The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and the Congress have been dubbed as key players in the state, besides the incumbent BJP.
The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.
Uttar Pradesh polled in seven phases
Polling began in the state on 10 February
A voter turnout of 53.31 percent was recorded in the sixth phase of polling in the state
Analysis: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong
What Akhilesh Yadav has achieved may be unprecedented for the Samajwadi Party. But is it enough to defeat BJP in UP? In an analysis piece, The Quint’s political editor Aditya Menon delves into a key aspect that has often been ignored—both by SP's critics and even supporters: the enormity of the challenge before the party.
7th Phase of UP Polls Ends Today
The seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will conclude at 6 pm on Monday, 7 March.
Over 55% Voter Turnout Recorded in UP Phase 6 Polls
A voter turnout of 55.79 percent was recorded on Thursday, 3 March, as polling for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, spanning 10 districts and 57 seats, concluded.
Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his Assembly election debut in this phase. He contested from Gorakhpur Urban seat.
