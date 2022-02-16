How 2018 Republic Day-Turned-Riot Continues to Haunt Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

Video Editor: Subroto Adhikari

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has claimed that there have been no riots in the state under his rule. But in 2018, UP witnessed a major communal clash in Kasganj, widely termed as a riot at the time. However, unlike the traditional nature of riots, there has been a shift in how communal violence now takes place in UP. While traveling across the state, The Quint found that large scale riots have been replaced by low-key, low-intensity, but frequent and sustained acts of communal flare ups. Minor altercations and petty disputes are now escalated into inter-community clashes in order to keep the pot boiling. Local cadre, or small players are used as the primary vehicle to dispense this violence, often leaving them reduced to mere pawns.

The Quint will bring stories that capture this trend, in a series called ‘Everyday Communalism’. This report is the third in the series.