Priyanka Gandhi's Uttar Pradesh Mission: Congress' Main Target is 2024, Not 2022

The Congress has been weakening in UP Assembly elections for three decades now. The last time the Congress won over 10 percent of the total number of seats was way back in 1991. And after 1993, the only election it cross over 10 percent votes was in 2012, when it secured 11.6 percent votes. This was when the party was in power at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi was the face of its campaign.

At the Lok Sabha level, the party was wiped out in 1998 but did marginally better after Sonia Gandhi took over, getting 10 seats and 14.7 percent votes in 1999, nine seats and 12 percent votes in 2004 and 21 seats and 18.3 percent votes in 2009 before its decline in 2014 and 2019.

What is clear in these results is that Congress has tended to do better in Uttar Pradesh in national elections than state elections. It appears that the party is yet to be seen as a major state level alternative. Part of the reason is that it lacks a state-level leader like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, and Akhilesh Yadav.

Realistically, this may apply to the present as well. It seems the Congress' focus would mainly be on the 2024 Lok Sabha election and not so much the 2022 Assembly election. The party would need to make sizeable gains here if it has to have a chance of defeating the BJP at the Centre.

With this in mind, the result of the 2022 election may not make much of a difference to the Congress. If the BJP wins, it is the BSP and SP that would be the worst-affected, not the Congress, which may still have a few other states to look towards.

If the SP somehow manages to do well and come close to forming the government, it may need the Congress' help. And the latter can hope to capitalise on this at the Lok Sabha level and capture a larger chunk of the anti-BJP vote in 2024.

The worst-case scenario for the Congress in 2022 would be if it performs poorly and Priyanka Gandhi gets the flak for it, ruining a future card for the party.

Therefore it won't be surprising if the party chooses to contest only a portion of the total number of seats, making it clear that the Assembly poll was only a stepping stone for its main battle – 2024.