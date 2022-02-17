How a Muslim Rickshaw Driver & His Child Became Victims of a Neighbourhood Row

It took seven-year-old Rojina Ahmad several months to shake off the dread and anxiety she felt on witnessing her father being beaten and paraded on the streets by 10-15 odd men.

She still remembers the day vividly, like it was yesterday. As she waited for her ‘papa’ to return home after getting his e-rikshaw repaired, she stood under the peepul tree outside their basti in Kanpur, where she was born and brought up. The father, Afsar Ahmad, spotted her but before he could get to her, he was accosted by the mob of men, who began beating him up mercilessly.

Rojina couldn’t understand what was happening, but she intuitively knew she had to do something to protect her father. She ran and clung to him, begging the mob to let go of her father. But the mob couldn’t care less for the child’s pleas.

Days after the incident, which took place in August 2021, a video of it went viral, igniting outrage and condemnation.