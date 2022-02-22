How Networks of Hindutva Vigilantes Are Aiding BJP’s Election Efforts in UP

But it isn’t just some informants he relies on; Kaushik often gets calls from strangers too. “My number is spread all over Mathura city and even outside of it. So, if some cow lover sees something wrong happening, they call me and give me the details. I immediately leave with my men for the spot,” Kaushik says.

Once at the spot, before accosting the alleged thieves, he says he does his due diligence. The first step of this is to check whether the group carrying the cows are Hindus or Muslims.

“If they are Hindus, they may be taking the cows to a government gau raksha kendra, so we check if they have the proper documents for that,” he says. But what if they are Muslims? “Even then, we try to be patient and give the benefit of the doubt. But if it is clear that they were stealing the cows to slaughter them, we do what we have to do to stop them,” he adds.

In the last few years, reports of gau rakshaks harassing, beating, and lynching Muslim men using the pretext of cow protection, have become commonplace.

In September 2021, CM Yogi Adityanath brought in a new policy as per which he banned sale of all meat and liquor in Mathura. A consequence of this was that gau rakshaks got emboldened further, and with added vigour began harassing not just those who are seen carrying cows but also those who they suspect of carrying raw meat.

Recently, in Mathura itself, a few such gau rakshaks thrashed two Muslim men over the suspicion of them carrying raw meat, and live-streamed the incident for over 16 minutes on Facebook. It was as much a public spectacle of vigilante assault as it was an open threat to members of the minority community.