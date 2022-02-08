Harassed & Boycotted: How Hindutva Vigilantes Target Muslim Vendors Across UP

Harassed Dosa Seller Changes Stall Name from ‘Sri Nath’ to ‘American’ Dosa Corner



In Mathura’s Vikas Market, 32-year-old Aved Khan hasn’t moved on from the trauma of being humiliated at the spot where he sells freshly made Dosas.



In August 2021, on a busy afternoon, a group of 10-odd men, walked up to his stall, ‘Sri Nath Dosa Corner’ and asked him his name. When they learnt that Aved and his brothers run that hugely popular dosa stall, they began yelling slogans of ‘Krishna Bhakt tum yudh karo, Mathura ko ab shudh karo’ (Worshipers of Krishna, wage a war! Cleanse Mathura now).



The men then went on to vandalise the stall by taking down its board, and accusing Aved of taking away business from Hindu shopkeepers.

“Why don’t you put your (Muslim) name on the stall? Put Allah or Muhammad’s name. Why are you putting Sri Nath ji’s name despite being Muslims? All the Hindu brothers who don’t want to eat at your stall will come to your stall thinking you are Hindu,” the men can be heard saying in a video that went viral after the incident.

When The Quint visited Vikas Market in January, we found that while Aved and his brother were still running the dosa stall, they had changed its name from ‘Sri Nath Dosa Corner’ to ‘American Dosa Corner’.

“We wanted to live tension-free. So went for a completely different name,” Aved said, while serving his customers. Aved spent about six thousand in renovating the stall, a significant amount for him. Despite continuing his business, Aved said he can never forget the fear he felt that day. He has been running his stall from that spot for over 5 years now, but feels very alienated now.