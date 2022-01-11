BJP’s Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns From Yogi Cabinet; Akhilesh Welcomes Him to SP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday, 11 January, resigned from his position as a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government. His resignation comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.



Shortly after his resignation, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to welcome the leader to the party.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya took to Twitter to urge Swami Prasad Maurya to rethink.



Maurya, who himself is an OBC leader, in his resignation letter, said that he resigned due to the “gross negligence meted out to Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and middle-class businessmen in the state. I will consult with my supporters and decided on joining another party. Dozens of MLAs will resign in the coming days," he said.