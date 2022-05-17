Outrage After Viral Video Shows Indian American Teen Bullied in Texas School

A video of an Indian American boy being violently bullied by his white classmate on 11 May in Texas has gone viral, creating outrage on social media.

The video was shot in a classroom and shared by classmates from Coppell Independent School District (Coppell ISD) in the city of Coppell, Texas.

It shows the Indian American boy, identified as Shaan Pritmani in a petition on change.org, being asked to get up from his seat by a bully, who rapidly becomes more and more aggressive.