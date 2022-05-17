US Presidential Panel Recommends All Green Cards Be Processed Within 6 Months

A US presidential advisory commission, after a vote that concluded in unanimity by the 25 commissioners, has recommended President Joe Biden to process all Green Card applications within six months, PTI reported on Tuesday, 17 May.

The recommendations are being sent to the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (PACAANHPI).

If adopted, then it will be huge relief for tens of thousands of Indian-Americans who have been waiting for a long time (some even decades) for a Green Card.