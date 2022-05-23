UK: Indian-Origin Sunil Chopra Elected Mayor of London Borough for Second Time

Sunil Chopra, an Indian-origin businessman, has been elected as the mayor of a London Borough of Southwark in the United Kingdom, for the second time during his career.

He took his oath on Saturday, 21 May, at Southwark Cathedral, Montague Close in Central London, as reported by PTI.

Chopra has been in London for more than four decades, but he was born and brought up in Delhi.

He served as the president of the College of Vocational Studies, Delhi University, in 1972, and while pursuing a law degree in 1973-74, he was supreme councillor at Delhi University.