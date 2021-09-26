Political Activism, Unity: What Led to 17 Indo-Canadians' Success in 2021 Polls

According to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, in April 1914, a Japanese steamship consisting of people trying to immigrate from the Punjab Province of British India to Canada was sent back.

There were 376 Indian passengers on the Komagata Maru, out of which 340 were Sikhs. The Sikhs continued to face difficulties in immigrating to Canada for many years to come.

Large scale immigration of Punjab Sikhs to Canada only began after the 1950s. Today, according to Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey, the Sikh population in Canada is around 500,000, comprising 1.4 percent of the total population.