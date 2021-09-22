NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and 17 Other Indo-Canadians Win Canada Elections

The NDP will again be the fourth-largest group in the House of Commons, behind Trudeau’s Liberal Party, the principal opposition Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.

Several sitting MPs from the Greater Toronto Area were re-elected, including former parliamentary secretary Kamal Khera from Brampton West, Ruby Sahota from Brampton North, Sonia Sidhu from Brampton South and Arif Virani from Parkdale-High Park, Hindustan Times reported.