Why Hank Azaria’s Apology for Voicing Apu in Simpsons Was Long Due

Earlier this week, Hank Azaria apologised for lending his voice to the character of Apu in The Simpsons. The American actor, who had voiced the role of the Indian-American character for three decades, stood down in 2020 amidst fervent criticism of racial stereotyping.

During the 90s, at a time when South Asian representation was still mostly absent from the Hollywood zeitgeist, The Simpsons, the widely loved animated sitcom which shot its 32nd season last year, introduced Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in their pilot season.

An immigrant from West Bengal, Apu was unmistakably different from the other residents of Springfield, the fictional town where the show is set.