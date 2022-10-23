'Want To Fix Economy': Rishi Sunak Launches Bid To Succeed Liz Truss as UK PM

Indian-origin Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak on Sunday, 23 October, announced the bid to contest the leadership election, setting the contest against Boris Johnson, after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation earlier this week.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be the Leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party, and deliver for our country," Sunak said in a tweet accompanying his statement announcing the leadership bid.