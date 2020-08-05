Ram Mandir Visuals Displayed on Billboard at Times Square, NY

A digital advertisement of Ram Temple was on display at New York’s Times Square, on Wednesday, 5 August, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.



According to ANI this display is on one of the most expensive digital digital billboards of Lord Ram. The billboard will display the image of the temple for 12 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Sewhani, President of American India Public Affairs Committee said that “this billboard means India has arrived on world arena.”