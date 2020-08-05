Ram Mandir Visuals Displayed on Billboard at Times Square, NY
The billboard is slated to display the image of the temple for 12 hours.
A digital advertisement of Ram Temple was on display at New York’s Times Square, on Wednesday, 5 August, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.
According to ANI this display is on one of the most expensive digital digital billboards of Lord Ram. The billboard will display the image of the temple for 12 hours.
Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Sewhani, President of American India Public Affairs Committee said that “this billboard means India has arrived on world arena.”
“It shows how successful Indians are in America that our Ram Temple and tricolour are on the most iconic screen in the world. It is a proud moment for India and Indians.”
“I congratulate the Bharat bhakts (devotees of India) and Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) in the entire world today,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, addressing a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister had performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the Ram Temple, laying a 40-kg silver brick on to the ground.
