Photos | Diwali in London: How Desi Londoners Are Celebrating Festival of Lights
Photos of Diwali deocration, decked up Indian stores, and mithai shops in London exude festive vibe.
Diwali is an important Hindu festival and with a large diaspora in London, it is a grand affair in the city, especially in the neighbourhoods dominated by the South Asian community.
The city of London is all geared up for jubilant Diwali celebrations and cultural events where Bollywood dance parties, festive food stalls, classical dance events, and community gatherings will appear to bring more glitz to the festive mood.
London is all decked up on the festival of lights. Here are some photos show how Diwali is being celebrated in London.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from us-nri-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.