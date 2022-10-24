Taste of Celebration: Diwali in London With the City's Iconic Desi Mithai Shops

Visiting a mithai shop just before Diwali is a festive experience in itself. Looking at soan papdi – which often dissolves into the background and is dominated by more embellished sweets – kaju katli filled with cashews, the smell of freshly set kalakand, or the sight of sizzling hot jalebis is a celebration of its own kind.

Before this Diwali, to be celebrated in India and among its Hindu diaspora in the United Kingdom and everywhere else, on 24 October, I explored some iconic mithai shops that exist in the lanes of London.