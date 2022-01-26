'Memories Are Golden': An Indian American's Nostalgic Poem on Republic Day

Not to forget the kada-prasad of Amritsar and sweet refreshing Ganga jal in Haridwar.

The intricate motifs of Marathi Paithani weaves compete with the enthusiastic Lehariyas of Rajasthan.

The strict seriousness of Bharatnatyam contrasts with the playful story-telling of Kathak and Kuchipudi dances.

Likewise, a Shehnai rendition at the doorsteps of a temple and the various handicrafts of Chattisgarh display an interlacing of many cultures with deep art forms.