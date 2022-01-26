'Memories Are Golden': An Indian American's Nostalgic Poem on Republic Day
From Kashmiri kahwa to Assamese tea, what makes up India is the infinite set of un-erasable experiences!
As India celebrates Republic Day, the diaspora Indians rekindle their memory of everything big and small that makes up India for them, even when they sit miles away from the country.
They remember that India is a larger than life mosaic of an immensely rich diversity of language, textile, religions, food, and above all, emotions.
From the cardamom-brewed Kahwa of Kashmir to the curry leaves-seasoned sambhar of Kanyakumari, to Dehradun’s basmati rice and Assamese tea, and so many others that make up the flavours of India.
Not to forget the kada-prasad of Amritsar and sweet refreshing Ganga jal in Haridwar.
The intricate motifs of Marathi Paithani weaves compete with the enthusiastic Lehariyas of Rajasthan.
The strict seriousness of Bharatnatyam contrasts with the playful story-telling of Kathak and Kuchipudi dances.
Likewise, a Shehnai rendition at the doorsteps of a temple and the various handicrafts of Chattisgarh display an interlacing of many cultures with deep art forms.
Overall, what makes up India is the infinite set of un-erasable experiences!
And thus it is that wherever in the world the diaspora desi espies the Tricolour, they know it is only one colour, and that colour is Gold, for the memories are golden!
