First to Be Allowed a Turban in US Army, Lt Col Kasi Now Helping Sikh Marines

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to members of the US Armed Forces for heroic and meritorious service in a combat zone.

With a passion to serve in the army, when Lt Col Kalsi joined the Army's Health Professions Scholarship, he was assured that his unshorn hair and turban will not be a problem. “I took oath in 2001 as an officer. I was in uniform, wearing my turban and beard during training and had no issues,” shares Lt Col Kalsi.

Keen to join active duty in 2008, then Captain Kalsi, decided to fight upon learning that he would not be able to serve with his turban and beard.