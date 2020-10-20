Lawsuit Filed Against Trump Administration Over H1-B Wage Hike

A group of technology consulting firms has filed the first lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s rule of raising minimum salary requirements for foreign professionals on H-1B work visas, an executive order that would disproportionately affect Indians in the tech industry.

Under the rule, entry-level computer programmers on H-1B visas in Newark, for instance, would need to be paid $116K annually, a significant increase from the previous entry-level rate of $79K for the same job with the visa category. A 46.8 percent hike in base salary to qualify for the high-skilled visa programme.