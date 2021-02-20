Exclusive: NASA’s Swati Mohan On Perseverance, Passion & Diversity

Enormous applause erupted at mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

In the seven minutes as the rover decelerated from 12,000 to 2mph, helped by a supersonic parachute and landed in a safe spot on Mars, Dr Swati Mohan became the face of the mission to the world on Earth.

The landing — and her bindi — both landed her new fans on social media.